Wanted by VPSO: Matthew McCormack

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Matthew McCormack, 33.

McCormack is known to have affiliations in Vernon and Beauregard Parish and is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of McCormack should contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.