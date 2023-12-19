Wanted by VPSO: Matthew McCormack

Matthew McCormack
Matthew McCormack(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Matthew McCormack, 33.

McCormack is known to have affiliations in Vernon and Beauregard Parish and is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of McCormack should contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made after weekend fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center
Simmesport resident concerned over potential gas leak
Fatal Car Crash
Maurice man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash on I-49
Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Christmas Cheer Food Drive collects 82,055 pounds of food
The City announced that crews hope to have power restored in the next 60 to 90 minutes.
POWER OUTAGE: City of Alexandria reports they are actively working to restore power

Latest News

Fairview Alpha business burglary
2 arrested in connection with Fairview Alpha business burglary
Louisiana State Capitol
Potential dates revealed for planned special sessions on redistricting, crime in La.
Allisha Coleman
APD searching for missing teen
Fatal Car Crash
Maurice man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash on I-49