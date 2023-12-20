Authorities searching for missing DeRidder woman

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing DeRidder woman who was last seen in Houston, TX.

Britney Johnson was last seen on Oct. 13 at the Greyhound Bus Station in Downton Houston and was supposed to be on a bus heading to Lake Charles. However, authorities say she never got off the bus.

Britney Nicole Johnson (Oakdale Police Department)

Johnson is described as 36 years old, 5′7″, and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray or maybe red shirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts contact the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911 and ask for Officer Zachary Robinson. Your call can be anonymous if you choose.

