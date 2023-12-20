Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana

Circle K
Circle K(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Is your gas light about to come on? We’ve all been there. But if so, a popular gas station is offering a deal that will allow you to fill up for a fraction of the cost.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Circle K is hosting a fuel day pop-up event in Louisiana.

The convenience store chain says you can get your gas for 30 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers will be able to recieve 50 percent off of hot food.

The company says the fuel sale extravaganza will only be available at participating Circle K locations across the company’s Gulf Coast region including the Baton Rouge, Little Rock, New Orleans, Mobile/Pensacola, Jackson, Birmingham, and Montgomery areas.

Click here to find the nearest location.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Maurice man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash on I-49
Arrest made after weekend fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center
Allisha Coleman
APD searching for missing teen
Matthew McCormack
Wanted by VPSO: Matthew McCormack
Simmesport resident concerned over potential gas leak

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
Potential dates revealed for planned special sessions on redistricting, crime in La.
Most of the worst drought conditions have weakened in the state, but it still made a dent in...
Drought in Cenla: Plant nurseries hindered by drought conditions
WVVA News at 5
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors
Matthew McCormack
Wanted by VPSO: Matthew McCormack
Fairview Alpha business burglary
2 arrested in connection with Fairview Alpha business burglary