Drought in Cenla: Plant nurseries hindered by drought conditions

FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - Most of the worst drought conditions have weakened in the state, but it still made a dent in the plant nursery and garden industry in Central Louisiana.

For over 80 years, Richard’s Nursery has provided premium wholesale plants in Rapides Parish.

“Richard’s Nursery was started by my grandfather, Richard Polakovic in 1941,” said Kathy Polakovic, co-owner of Richard’s Nursery. “It was bought by my dad, Mike, and his brother, Keith, in the 70s, and my brother, Chris, and I bought it back in 2018.”

The nursery is one of Forest Hill’s numerous plant nurseries, and Polakavic said the nurseries provide one of the biggest revenues of income in Rapides. However, because of the worst drought conditions due to lack of rainfall, many nurseries suffered from not having enough rain, which provides much-needed nitrogen that tap water does not provide. Temperatures in the triple digits this summer caused plants to live in 120 to 130-degree conditions without nitrogen. Those hot temperatures cook the roots of the plants.

“I know a lot of us out here had several thousand dollars worth of damage for our plants,” Polakovic said. “And it’s just really not a lot you can do about it when it’s that hot and you just are getting no rain.”

As of Dec. 12, Rapides, Grant, Avoyelles and Vernon parishes still remain in D3 and D4 drought conditions. Even with much-needed rainfall in the past several months, Dr. Mike Strain, Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, said it is not enough.

“I’m hoping that as we move into late December, January or February that we see a shift in the weather patterns, we start getting more rain,” Dr. Strain said. “We will probably never catch up for the amount of rainfall that we lost this year.”

It is a slow process, but Polakovic said they sell their plants before they are ready, which benefits the nursery.

“You can only grow plants so fast, and at this point, people are buying plants now. For example, we’re busy right now, which we usually are not that busy,” Polakovic said.

Despite the lower numbers she has seen in the past few years, Polakovic said Richard’s Nursery is hoping for a better year in 2024.

“You can look around town and see so many plants that have died from the drought, and unfortunately due to natural disasters the next year, usually we do well because so much of the landscaping was destroyed by drought or hurricanes or winter or what have you,” said Polakovic. “But I really do hope that in the next year, we will be selling better than we were before.”

