RAPC plans to provide safety plans for five rural towns

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) announced on Dec. 11 that Louisiana will receive $2.2 million in grant funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, written for road safety infrastructure projects in the state. $1.48 million of that will go to the Rapides Area Planning Commission (RAPC), which will in turn support five rural towns in Central Louisiana. With the grant, RAPC will develop safety plans for Winnfield, Vidalia, Clayton, Colfax and Ferriday.

“Each of those communities is going to be putting in their own local match for those local road safety action plans,” said Jonathan Bolen, Chief Transportation Officer for RAPC.

Bolen said the commission is partnering with the LSU Ag Center to help offset the local cost.

“The whole purpose of this is to do the plan, again, to set those communities up to be able to access federal funds to implement these safety improvements on their local roadways,” Bolen said.

Looking at crashes and fatalities on roads and safety throughout the state, Bolen said Louisiana is one of the highest in the country.

“We are working as a state in every region, every district, to try to improve safety for all modes of transportation, motorized, non-motorized,” said Bolen. “And a big emphasis right now is improving the service provided. And infrastructure, you can look at it as a service for vulnerable road users.”

However, it is not just about having a plan. RAPC’s plan includes an inventory of infrastructure, prioritizing it, implementing cost estimates and implementing a program of improvements.

“So by the time the federal government comes in and starts mandating communities to have that, we already have a plan in place, and we’re working towards implementing those goals,” Bolen said.

According to Bolen, the commission looked at their 10 parish region holistically and wanted to identify hotspots for potential vehicle accidents in that region. But to Bolen, it is not tracking how many accidents occur, but the possibilities of an accident in the area.

“Each of those communities that are in the plan were identified through data analysis as higher concentrations of crashes in the area,” said Bolen. “So not the highest number, but we’re looking at the rate or concentrations of those crashes.”

Bolen said the commission will assist in completing engineering on the top three to five projects, ensuring they are as close as possible to accessing the necessary funds.

“So we’re looking forward to working with all five of those rural communities, and including Rapides Parish and our metro area public, local stakeholders, government members, to implement these improvements. Because at the end of the day, it’s all about improving the service of the transportation system for everybody,” said Bolen.

