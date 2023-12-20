RPSO asking for public's help identifying vehicle in Woodlawn Drive shooting

RPSO is asking for help in identifying the vehicle in this video.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect vehicle or suspects involved in the shooting in the 2800 block of Woodlawn Drive in Alexandria back on November 21. Two people were injured in this shooting.

In the video above, the suspect vehicle seems to be a grayish-blue mid-sized four-door sedan. RPSO found 27 shell casings from a 7.62X39 caliber weapon at the scene. Latent fingerprint results are still pending.

The male victim of this shooting is still in the hospital and listed in critical condition. He needs round-the-clock medical care. The female victim was in the hospital for several days but has been released.

If anyone has any information on the suspects or the vehicle, they are asked to contact Detective B. Fuller or Detective J. Burch at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

