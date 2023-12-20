Two Cenla recruits sign with LSU during early signing period

LSU lands two Central Louisiana recruits during early signing period
By Dylan Domangue
Dec. 20, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Head coach Brian Kelly and his LSU staff made a conscious effort to recruit the best talent in Louisiana.

During the early signing period, LSU landed 27 new players, two of whom come from Central Louisiana.

Many’s four-star linebacker Tylen Singleton first committed to Coach Kelly over the summer prior to the start of his senior season. Singleton is the highest-ranked player locally and the fifth-best player in the state in the Class of 2024.

Singleton has played a handful of different positions on defense at Many, including cornerback, safety and linebacker. He is committed to LSU as an inside linebacker.

His former teammate at Many, three-star offensive lineman Joseph Cryer, also signed on to play for his home state team. Cryer spent his senior season down the road from Many at Natchitoches Central High School. LSU was able to flip Cryer after he originally committed to Ole Miss over the summer.

Anyone driving in the Natchitoches area can see where Cryer will be playing college football. With the help of LSU football, a new billboard went up on the corner of Keyser Ave. and Blanchard Rd. displaying Cryer in his LSU jersey.

Singleton and Cryer will be two of 14 signees for LSU that will graduate high school in December and enroll early at LSU in January.

