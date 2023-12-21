2023 Lighting of the Bonfires rescheduled due to threat of inclement weather

RIVER PARISHES, La. (WAFB) - An annual holiday tradition has been rescheduled.

Due to an inclement weather forecast for Christmas Eve, the Lighting of the Bonfires event has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

A unified decision was made in conjunction with St. James Parish Officials, St. John Parish Officials, the Town of Lutcher, the Town of Gramercy, the St. James Parish Volunteer Fire Department, the St. John Parish Fire Department, St. James Sheriff Office, St. John Sheriff Office, and the Pontchartrain Levee Board.

Parish President Pete Dufresne said, “Rescheduling the lighting of the bonfires is a hard decision, but our citizen’s and visitor’s safety is of the highest importance to each of our offices. What’s important to remember is that while the date may have changed, we still have the opportunity to gather with family and friends to celebrate Christmas and honor our cherished tradition.”

Current forecasts show 85-90% chance of rain on Sunday, Dec. 24, with the heaviest rain around the time of lighting. However, the wind and weather forecast will be favorable on Saturday, Dec. 23, which will allow the much-loved tradition to continue while keeping everyone’s safety in mind.

“Rescheduling the lighting of the bonfires will help ensure a fun and safe event for all and ensure Papa Noel can find his way to the River Parishes before Christmas”, said Parish President Hotard.

St. James Parish contraflow will be implemented at 6:30 p.m. and St. John Parish contraflow will be implemented at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23.

