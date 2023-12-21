Acadian Companies CEO expresses joy over Abraham’s appointment as LDH head

Landry announced his appointment of Abraham during a press conference at the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The CEO of Acadian Companies, which offers emergency medical services throughout several states, commended Governor-elect Jeff Landry on his appointment of Dr. Ralph Abraham as head of Louisiana’s Department of Health.

Abraham, a native to Alto, works as a physician in Northeast Louisiana and formerly served as the U.S. representative for Louisiana’s 5th congressional district from 2015-2021. Richard Zuschlag, CEO of Acadian, said Abraham is a spectacular fit for the LDH role due to his past experiences.

“Dr. Abraham has worked diligently and effectively to improve the health and lives of his patients for many years,” Zuschlag said. “His experience as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives will help him navigate the complexities of the position. His status as a veteran of the Army Reserves and as a current volunteer with the Air Force’s Civil Air Patrol also gives him a unique perspective.”

Along with the announcement of Abraham’s appointment, Landry also announced the appointment of Madison Sheahan as Secretary of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and David Matlock as Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services.

