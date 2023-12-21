Cenla families receive help from United Way for the holidays

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The United Way of Central Louisiana has partnered with local businesses to bring some Christmas joy to families in the area who just need a little extra help this holiday season.

On Dec. 19, the United Way held its second annual Christmas for A.L.I.C.E. event, which provides for working class families a time and place to celebrate the holiday.

Fifty families attended the event at Play Cenla. The United Way worked with Walmart and Target to put together baskets of treats, Waste Connections donated bikes for the kids and Walk-Ons provided the meal. Plus, each family received $200 toward their utilities.

Organizers said the event is all about taking care of a few stresses during the holidays so families can really enjoy the season.

“Sometimes we need to give people opportunities and give them some experiences,” said Michelle Purl, CEO of the United Way of Central Louisiana. “We know the holidays are stressful. We know that buying gifts is challenging. So how can we help free up some of their budget? By paying $200 toward a utility bill. By bringing in bikes for kids that wouldn’t have had them.”

Purl encourages people to get involved with the United Way and work toward the right solutions to help our community, both during the season of giving and beyond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.