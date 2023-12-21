Cenla families receive help from United Way for the holidays

The United Way of Central Louisiana has partnered with local businesses to bring some Christmas joy to families in the area who just need a little extra help.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The United Way of Central Louisiana has partnered with local businesses to bring some Christmas joy to families in the area who just need a little extra help this holiday season.

On Dec. 19, the United Way held its second annual Christmas for A.L.I.C.E. event, which provides for working class families a time and place to celebrate the holiday.

Fifty families attended the event at Play Cenla. The United Way worked with Walmart and Target to put together baskets of treats, Waste Connections donated bikes for the kids and Walk-Ons provided the meal. Plus, each family received $200 toward their utilities.

Organizers said the event is all about taking care of a few stresses during the holidays so families can really enjoy the season.

“Sometimes we need to give people opportunities and give them some experiences,” said Michelle Purl, CEO of the United Way of Central Louisiana. “We know the holidays are stressful. We know that buying gifts is challenging. So how can we help free up some of their budget? By paying $200 toward a utility bill. By bringing in bikes for kids that wouldn’t have had them.”

Purl encourages people to get involved with the United Way and work toward the right solutions to help our community, both during the season of giving and beyond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Maurice man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash on I-49
Arrest made after weekend fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center
Allisha Coleman
APD searching for missing teen
Matthew McCormack
Wanted by VPSO: Matthew McCormack
Authorities searching for missing DeRidder woman
Authorities searching for missing DeRidder woman

Latest News

The United Way of Central Louisiana has partnered with local businesses to bring some...
Cenla families receive help from United Way for the holidays
Rapides Area Planning Commission plans to provide safety plans for five rural towns
RAPC’s plan includes an inventory of infrastructure, prioritizing it, implementing cost...
Rapides Area Planning Commission plans to provide safety plans for five rural towns
Woodlawn Drive
RPSO asking for public's help identifying vehicle in Woodlawn Drive shooting