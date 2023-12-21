Pot left on stove sparks house fire, one person displaced

A pot left unattended on a stove sparked a house fire on Wednesday night and left one person displaced.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened before 11 p.m. in the 6300 block of Kincaid Avenue near Choctaw Drive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front half of the house.

The person living in the home was safely evacuated and accounted for outside.

Firefighters began to attack the fire, successfully containing it to the front rooms of the house, preventing it from spreading further.

The rest of the home suffered significant smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced resident.

