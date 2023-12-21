Tinder expands offering of invite-only $499 monthly membership
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you’re single, this might be good news for you.
Now, you can pay $500 a month to endlessly swipe profiles on Tinder.
The dating app is offering a new service called Tinder Select.
You have to be invited and according to Tinder, only 1% of its users receive an invitation.
If you get one, you’ll be able to access the service for that hefty price tag.
The membership gets you a badge on your profile indicating that you are a Select member. You can also message users without matching first and Tinder promises that you will be seen by its most sought-after profiles.
Tinder Select was first rolled out in September and is now expanding.
Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.