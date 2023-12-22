Arrest made in connection to body found in Vernon Parish

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Leesville man in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found early Friday morning on the Alexandria Highway.

Ozell Craft
Ozell Craft(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call just before 7 a.m. of what appeared to be a deceased female near an apartment complex.

Witnesses at the scene identified the victim as 40-year-old Tamika Cannon, of Leesville, deputies said.

After further investigation, detectives learned Cannon’s estranged husband Ozell Craft resided at the apartment complex. Craft was located a short time later at a relative’s home in Chicot County, Arkansas.

A warrant was obtained for Craft for one count of second-degree murder, and detectives worked jointly with the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Craft.

Craft was transported to the Lake Village Jail in Lake Village, Arkansas, but will be moved back to Vernon Parish after he signed a waiver of extradition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville Police investigating a shooting at the scene of the El Toro Apartments on Military...
2 arrested following shooting on Military Highway in Pineville
Body found in Vernon Parish; foul play suspected
Vernon Parish officials say Malcomb Holcomb, 46, of Leesville, was shot twice by a deputy...
Vernon Parish man pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder
Louisiana timber industry sees financial impact from drought, wildfires
Woodlawn Drive
RPSO asking for public's help identifying vehicle in Woodlawn Drive shooting

Latest News

RPSO: Have you been a victim of this contractor fraud?
Daniel Lascari, 41, of Covington, found guilty of molesting a juvenile under 13; sentencing...
Covington man found guilty of molesting fiancé’s 8-year-old daughter
Two suspects have been arrested following a shooting at El Toro Apartments in Pineville.
2 arrested in Pineville apartment shooting
VPSO is investigating after the body of a female was found. Foul play is suspected.
Body found in Vernon Parish