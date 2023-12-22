Body found in Vernon Parish; foul play suspected

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The body of a deceased female was found on Friday morning (Dec. 22) near some apartments on Alexandria Highway in Vernon Parish around 6:48 a.m.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said that foul play is suspected. No further information on the victim will be released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

VPSO is still investigating, but a person of interest has been taken into custody in a neighboring state.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact VPSO.

