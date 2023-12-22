Don’t miss the Monkhouse Magic Christmas Lightshow!

Out on Argonne Boulevard in Alexandria, there is a 25-year-old tradition that you simply cannot miss - the Magic Christmas Lightshow!
By Alena Noakes
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
This show is not one you drive by. In fact, creators Walter and Jackie Monkhouse want you to park your car, get out and take it all in, as there is a lot to see.

The Monkhouse’s light show started as a regular display of incandescent Christmas lights in the late 1990s for neighbors and friends. Now, 25 years later, it is a show for the whole community. They use special lights called “pixels,” each light controlled by computers with 32 billion possible light combinations. To top it all off, the entire display is designed and programmed by the couple and synchronized to Christmas music.

“When we look out to see the kids’ eyes light up, they’re jumping up and down for joy, and they’re getting into the Christmas spirit. It gets you in the heart, and that’s what drives us to do it,” said Walter Monkhouse.

The show runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. You can park down the street at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and make the short walk to the house to catch the show. It will run until December 26, so catch it while you still can!

