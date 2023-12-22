‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe

"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting on social media that President Joe Biden and his son be "publicly hung"(WVUE/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Secret Service is investigating a now-deleted social media post made by “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider.

In a reply to President Joe Biden’s post on Wed., Dec. 20, Schneider suggested he be “publicly hung.”

“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world,” Biden posted at 6:26 p.m. “But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything.”

In a now-deleted reply, Schneider accused the president of treason.

“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too,” he wrote at 9:02 p.m.

“The Secret Service is aware of the comments made by Mr. Schneider, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence,” a spokesperson for the Secret Service confirmed to Fox 8. “We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

Fox 8 has reached out to Schneider for a comment and is awaiting a reply.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodlawn Drive
RPSO asking for public's help identifying vehicle in Woodlawn Drive shooting
Authorities searching for missing DeRidder woman
Authorities searching for missing DeRidder woman
Matthew McCormack
Wanted by VPSO: Matthew McCormack
LSU lands two Central Louisiana recruits during early signing period
Two Cenla recruits sign with LSU during early signing period
Elf drawing challenge
VOTE: KALB Elf Drawing Challenge

Latest News

Louisiana timber industry sees financial impact from drought, wildfires
The timber industry in Louisiana suffered major losses as a result of weeks-long wildfires and...
Louisiana timber industry sees financial impact from drought, wildfires
Vernon Parish officials say Malcomb Holcomb, 46, of Leesville, was shot twice by a deputy...
Vernon Parish man pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder
50 Cenla families helped by the United Way for Christmas
Cenla families receive help from United Way for the holidays
The United Way of Central Louisiana has partnered with local businesses to bring some...
Cenla families receive help from United Way for the holidays