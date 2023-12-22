‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Secret Service is investigating a now-deleted social media post made by “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider.

In a reply to President Joe Biden’s post on Wed., Dec. 20, Schneider suggested he be “publicly hung.”

“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world,” Biden posted at 6:26 p.m. “But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything.”

Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world.



But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy.



If we lose that, we lose everything. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 21, 2023

In a now-deleted reply, Schneider accused the president of treason.

“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too,” he wrote at 9:02 p.m.

“The Secret Service is aware of the comments made by Mr. Schneider, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence,” a spokesperson for the Secret Service confirmed to Fox 8. “We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

Fox 8 has reached out to Schneider for a comment and is awaiting a reply.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.