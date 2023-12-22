Louisiana timber industry sees financial impact from drought, wildfires

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The timber industry in Louisiana suffered major losses as a result of weeks-long wildfires and ongoing drought. Most of the damage comes from Vernon Parish and surrounding areas, where timber normally thrives.

“It’s very important,” said Dustin Robison, procurement manager for WD Clips. “I mean most of the jobs here in Vernon Parish are either somewhere dealing with the timber industry, whether you’re logging or at a mill or something like that.”

WD Chips produces hardwood chips and pine chips to make paper, but because of the lack of rainfall mixed with wildfires, the mill saw water levels get critically low. Robison said it is something the mill has never experienced.

“We’ve seen dry weather before, but we’ve never seen it this prolonged,” Robison said. “I mean, even the guys that are way older than me have been doing it a long time, more than me. They’ve never experienced anything like this.”

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reports $71 million lost in wildfire damage this year. Across the state, the timber industry as a whole lost approximately $325 million to $350 million. LDAF Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain said about half of the losses in the timber industry statewide come from Vernon Parish and surrounding areas.

“Most of it is due to decreased or reduced rate of growth,” Dr. Strain said. “And so it will have that negative effect. And that is over a quarter of $1 billion right there just in reduced rate of growth.”

“It affected us a lot,” said Robison. “We’re also in the logging business, so a lot of this timber you had, this is the big fire, the Tiger Island fire south of here, the biggest fire in the history. It’s 30-something thousand acres. You have one just across the highway about two miles from here, the Ida Bailey Fire. So, a lot of that timber got burned up. The worst part of it was a tremendous amount of that timber never made it to a mill.”

The reason, Robison said, is because WD Chips cannot take charred wood. However, even though the mill lost water due to evaporation, Robison expects more rainfall after the wildfires.

“Most of the time when there’s a big, big dry drought like this, it’s going to be followed up by some wet periods,” Robison said. “So hopefully we’ll work through some of this inventory.”

