Menard students help Naomi Heights celebrate the holidays

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time of year, family and community bring the season to life. For Naomi Heights Nursing Home residents, carols ringing through the air did just that!

For their annual Christmas tea, Naomi Heights residents got a few special visitors. Holy Savior Menard softball and baseball players joined in the celebrations, performing a skit, singing along to Christmas carols, enjoying a good meal and participating in a little stiff competition. Students helped residents decorate gingerbread houses.

Joining the party is more than just about having a bit of fun. For Menard students, it is about ministry and recognizing that they are made for more.

Naomi Heights staff said they are grateful when the community gets involved in their activities, especially this time of year.

