Recall alert: Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall includes 25,000 hoverboards that were a fire hazard.

The recall affects only the Hover-1 Helix hoverboards in camouflage and galaxy colors. According to the commission, the lithium-ion battery in the hoverboards can overheat, causing fires.

The recalled hoverboards had serial numbers containing 15914, 19203, or 19988 as the fifth code in the six-code serial number affixed to the bottom of the board. “Hover-1″ is printed on the front of the board and the model “Hover-1 Helix” and the serial number can be found on separate labels on the bottom of the hoverboard.

There were three reports of the hoverboards starting a fire, the commission reports. These reports are associated with five reports of “people experiencing headaches, nausea, or coughs from smoke inhalation and approximately $25,000 in reported property damage.”

The commission is telling the public to immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact Hover-1 to learn how to receive a free replacement.

The company can be reached at their toll free number at 888-556-8426 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.hover-1.com/pages/important-safety-information or www.hover-1.com.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.