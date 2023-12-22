RPSO: Have you been a victim of this contractor fraud?

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a contractor fraud investigation and they want to know if you too may have been a victim in the case.

On September 22, RPSO received a complaint of contractor fraud involving Starr Builders in Lafayette.

The contractor was identified as Casey Henry Valentine, 36, of Lafayette. He allegedly withdrew funds from the construction loan for a new residential build and did not complete the work. Valentine was arrested on the charge of residential contractor fraud of more than $25,000. The suspect turned himself in to RPSO and was released on a $5,000 bond the same day.

RPSO said this is an ongoing investigation. If you have been a victim of Valentine or Starr Builders, you are encouraged to contact RPSO at 318-473-6727.

