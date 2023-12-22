Shooting investigation on Military Highway in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Police in Pineville are investigating a shooting that has occurred around El Toro Apartments in the 1700 block of Military Highway.

We have learned that the incident has left one person in critical condition. Two people were seen being arrested.

Stay with KALB as we learn more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.