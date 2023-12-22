Shooting investigation on Military Highway in Pineville

Pineville Police investigating a shooting at the scene of the El Toro Apartments on Military Highway.
Pineville Police investigating a shooting at the scene of the El Toro Apartments on Military Highway.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Police in Pineville are investigating a shooting that has occurred around El Toro Apartments in the 1700 block of Military Highway.

We have learned that the incident has left one person in critical condition. Two people were seen being arrested.

Stay with KALB as we learn more.

