SPORTSNITE: Be sure to tune in to Year-In-Review Special

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 22, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What a year it was for the sports world around the Bayou State in 2023!

From national championships to state championships to coaching changes and record-setting seasons, this past year was certainly one to remember.

The KALB Sports Team did their best to compile all of the moments that highlighted 2023 into our Sportsnite: Year-In-Review special episode. Fans can relive their favorite games and hear exclusive interviews that KALB conducted throughout the year.

Viewers will have multiple chances to watch the year-in-review episode. It will air on Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) immediately following the Nightside newscast and on Sunday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) following the Nightside newscast.

