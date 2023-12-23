Santa Claus, GPSO deliver gifts for ‘Toys for Kids’

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Dec. 22 was an early Christmas for many families in Grant Parish, with a surprise visit from the North Pole.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their elves hopped on the Grant Parish Sleigh and traveled to communities across the parish bringing toys and warm meals for the holidays.

“This is just unbelievable,” said Ashley Bottoms, a resident whose children received gifts. “Every year they come in and show up and show out. It’s just amazing to be a part of this amazing community.”

It is part of the “Toys for Kids” program from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office. Each year, GPSO partners with local schools to create a delivery list. After checking his list and checking it twice, Santa and his crew helped GPSO deliver gifts to a new high of 355 children this year.

“It’s a great day,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain. “It’s truly the best day of the year for me, not to see only the look on the children’s faces, but to see the look on the family’s faces, to know that they have some extra help at this special time of the year.”

“Just the sheriff’s office, riding around with the sirens and getting the kids’ attention and then them getting to see Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and the elves. It’s so sweet, they’re giving out toys and candy. The kids love it,” said Katera Trahan, another resident with children who received gifts.

The program has gifted hundreds of families each year for over 20 years. It is a surprise these kids and families will never forget.

