Vanilla Ice partied with drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 90s, didn’t know who he was

(Gray News/TMX) – Thirty years after drug lord Pablo Escobar was killed by police in Medellin, Colombia, Vanilla Ice has revealed they were once friends, because he “didn’t have Google” back then.

During a recent interview with VlatTV, the 56-year-old “Ice Ice Baby” rapper said he had no idea who Escobar and the Cocaine Cowboys were when he partied with them “many, many times” in the early 1990s when he lived in Miami, Florida.

“We were all friends,” said Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle. “They would land helicopters in my house constantly, on Star Island.”

“The Medellín Cartel leader and his cocaine smugglers would “come into my house. I had food just for them in the refrigerators,” Vanilla Ice said.

“They would take me in the helicopter, we’d go to these great events and race boats and look at all the cool stuff that they were making,” he said. “And I never questioned. We didn’t have Google. I don’t know who these people are. I thought they were businessmen. They liked to race boats like I did.”

The rapper acknowledged that by today’s standards, it sounds “ridiculous” that he wouldn’t have known who Escobar was.

“This sounds ridiculous. First of all, like, I had no Google,” he said. “You don’t go up to people and go, ‘What do you do for a living?’ I have no idea, bro. Guy’s loaded… We’d go out and race boats. We were always on boats. There was always a bunch of bikinis floating around everywhere.”

In an interview with TMZ, Vanilla Ice said their shared love of speed boats fueled their friendship, and he credited the drug lord with spurring “innovation” in boat racing by pouring so much money into the sport, bringing it into the mainstream.

