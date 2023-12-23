Woman with extensive amnesia: “I’ve lost a lot of Christmases”

Woman with extensive amnesia can only remember the last five years.
By Elizabeth Vowell
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Denicola is excited about the treats she’s found for the Christmas gift baskets she’s making for family.

Each item is something new she’s discovered, and she has a good reason to try to fill each one to the brim.

“I’ve lost a lot of Christmases, so it’s a big deal,” said Kim.

We first met Kim five years ago, shortly after she says 30 years of her life were suddenly wiped from her memory.

According to her family, she went to the hospital with a blinding headache.

When she woke up, the grandmother thought she was a teenager in the 1980s.

“It’s unbelievable to me as it probably is to other people. Never in my wildest dreams did I get up and go to bible study and think I’m going to wake up in the hospital and I’m going to be 60 years old.”

Despite extensive tests and scans, she says doctors can’t tell her for sure what happened.

First Christmas: Coping with three decades of memory loss

Five years later, Kim says nothing has come back.

“They told me, if by now I haven’t gotten it, then I probably won’t.”

All throughout her life, Kim kept journals. She says rereading now is like looking into someone else’s life and not every memory is a good one.

“I’ve even gone through some of them and torn the pages out.”

Kim says this hasn’t been an easy journey, but she’s doing the only thing she can, move forward.

“I may have lost my memories, but guess what? We can make new ones.”

That includes getting to know her family, her kids, grandkids and husband all over again and taking joy in re-discovering what she loves, like the Christmas goodies.

Kim says some days it would be easy to give up, but she makes a choice to just keep going and to be thankful for the new memories she’s making now.

“You can’t be mad and bitter because the good Lord left me here for a reason. Whatever that may be, I’m sure he’ll let me know one way or another. And maybe this is it maybe it’s to tell people you don’t have to give up.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville Police investigating a shooting at the scene of the El Toro Apartments on Military...
2 arrested following shooting on Military Highway in Pineville
Body found in Vernon Parish; foul play suspected
Louisiana has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
First child flu death of season reported in Louisiana days before Christmas
Vernon Parish officials say Malcomb Holcomb, 46, of Leesville, was shot twice by a deputy...
Vernon Parish man pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder
Ozell Craft
Estranged husband arrested after Leesville woman found dead

Latest News

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their elves on the Grant Parish Sleigh, traveling to communities...
Santa Claus, GPSO deliver gifts for ‘Toys for Kids’
Dec. 22 was an early Christmas for many families in Grant Parish, with a surprise visit from...
Santa Claus, GPSO deliver gifts for ‘Toys for Kids’
The Monkhouse Magic Christmas Light Show as seen on Argonne Boulevard in Alexandria, La. on...
Don’t miss the Monkhouse Magic Christmas Lightshow!
Out on Argonne Boulevard in Alexandria, there is a 25-year-old tradition that you simply...
Don’t miss the Monkhouse Magic Christmas Lightshow!
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Leesville man in connection to the death of a...
Arrest made in connection to body found in Vernon Parish