RLCC Toys for Joy helps inmates give back

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Inmates at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center were getting in on the Christmas spirit.

Each year, the inmates pool their money together to help kids in the parish who need it most. This year’s Toys for Joy campaign included seven inmate organizations that raised over $7,000 and helped more than 100 kids. Each kid received toys, a winter coat and a pair of shoes. Warden Marcus Myers said all the credit goes to the inmates, who, while serving time are trying to pay back some of their debt to society.

“So many have taken from society in different ways whether it be taking lives to taking property,” said Warden Myers. “Now they can learn how to give back and you can really tell.”

The prison has been hosting this event for more than 10 years.

