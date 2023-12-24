RLCC Toys for Joy helps inmates give back

RLCC Toys for Joy helps inmates give back
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Inmates at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center were getting in on the Christmas spirit.

Each year, the inmates pool their money together to help kids in the parish who need it most. This year’s Toys for Joy campaign included seven inmate organizations that raised over $7,000 and helped more than 100 kids. Each kid received toys, a winter coat and a pair of shoes. Warden Marcus Myers said all the credit goes to the inmates, who, while serving time are trying to pay back some of their debt to society.

“So many have taken from society in different ways whether it be taking lives to taking property,” said Warden Myers. “Now they can learn how to give back and you can really tell.”

The prison has been hosting this event for more than 10 years.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Vernon Parish; foul play suspected
Pineville Police investigating a shooting at the scene of the El Toro Apartments on Military...
2 arrested following shooting on Military Highway in Pineville
Ozell Craft
Estranged husband arrested after Leesville woman found dead
Louisiana has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
First child flu death of season reported in Louisiana days before Christmas
The Monkhouse Magic Christmas Light Show as seen on Argonne Boulevard in Alexandria, La. on...
Don’t miss the Monkhouse Magic Christmas Lightshow!

Latest News

RLCC Toys for Joy helps inmates give back
RLCC Toys for Joy helps inmates give back
Seventh annual U.E.M.B.C toy giveaway
Seventh annual U.E.M.B.C toy giveaway
Over 300 families received meals and gifts.
Seventh annual U.E.M.B.C. toy giveaway
The Monkhouse Magic Christmas Light Show as seen on Argonne Boulevard in Alexandria, La. on...
Don’t miss the Monkhouse Magic Christmas Lightshow!