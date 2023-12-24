Seventh annual U.E.M.B.C toy giveaway

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 23, the United Educational Missionary Association hosted its seventh annual Christmas Toy Giveaway and Community Feeding.

Over 300 families were welcomed with open arms, receiving not just meals and gifts, but a sense of community warmth that embodies the essence of Christmas. So, it works like this, children who came out were able to pick out the toy that they wanted or if they felt lucky, they could pull and see what they drew from the pot. Pastor Floyd Kirts leads the congregation, and said it is all about sharing blessings and no one should go without this time of year.

“It’s my passion,” said Pastor Kirts. “It’s what I grew up to do and it’s what I was taught to do. I want to follow the pattern of Jesus. As he went along, he did what he did not for selfish gain, but to make people happy and bring joy to other people.

Pastor Kirts adds that he hopes to continue paying forward his blessings for years to come.

