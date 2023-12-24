St. Vincent de Paul shelter prepares to help struggling families for Christmas holiday

St. Vincent de Paul shelter prepares to help struggling families for Christmas holiday
St. Vincent de Paul shelter prepares to help struggling families for Christmas holiday(WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Christmas celebration at St. Vincent de Paul captures the very essence of holiday spirit.

“We like to say every day is like Christmas because people give up their time and their talents,” said Michael Acaldo, President and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul.

Volunteers start working early to prepare food and store gifts so that people who participate will get what they need. According to Michael Acaldo, the shelter beat a record number this year, serving 282,000 meals — a number only made possible by the shelter’s volunteers.

“St. Vincent de Paul is so much more than food. We give hope, and hope is the biggest gift. We give toys to children, and adults will get clothing and socks — all of the things that are a blessing in our lives,” Acaldo said.

Volunteers fill the room every Christmas season, but Acaldo tells WAFB the number of volunteers decreases during the year. He hopes more people will help out throughout the year, and not just for the holidays.

