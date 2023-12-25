Cenla shoppers brave the rainy Christmas Eve weather

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cenla likely will not see a white Christmas, but it is certainly shaping up to be a wet one.

Umbrellas were out in full force as people dashed from shop to shop, spreading holiday cheer and exchanging warm wishes with fellow last minute shoppers.

Despite the weather’s attempt to put a damper on the day, the festive atmosphere prevailed as folks hurried to grab those special presents and essentials for their holiday feasts. From the busiest shopping centers, to the smaller local stores, Cenla residents showcased their unwavering Christmas spirit.

“I would really like to say I’m last-minute shopping, but I’m really just getting started,” said Adam Saucier an Alexandria resident. “I’ve got everything knocked out but a few gift cards. I didn’t really think there would be as many knuckleheads out here with me. I was hoping for a white Christmas, not really a wet Christmas; but hey it’s Louisiana you don’t like the weather, wait a day.”

It was good to see everyone out making the most of this wet but spirited day in preparation for Christmas day.

