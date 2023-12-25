Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.

Swift and Kelce have become one of the hottest celebrity couples in the world since they began dating early in the season, and the 12-time Grammy Award-winner has watched her boyfriend numerous times at Arrowhead Stadium.

This time she showed up in a festive red shirt under a black jacket with St. Nick by her side.

Swift wasn’t the only celebrity in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, the reigning AP women’s player of the year, was on the sideline for pregame warmups. She swapped jerseys with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozell Craft
Estranged husband arrested after Leesville woman found dead
Body found in Vernon Parish; foul play suspected
The Monkhouse Magic Christmas Light Show as seen on Argonne Boulevard in Alexandria, La. on...
Don’t miss the Monkhouse Magic Christmas Lightshow!
Pineville Police investigating a shooting at the scene of the El Toro Apartments on Military...
2 arrested following shooting on Military Highway in Pineville
Each kid received toys, a winter coat and a pair of shoes.
RLCC Toys for Joy helps inmates give back

Latest News

For the last two decades, Terry Kent has made it his mission to create new memories for not...
Man turns his home into a Christmas haven as a way to spread holiday joy to others
For the last two decades, Terry Kent has made it his mission to create new memories for not...
Man turns his home into a Christmas haven as a way to spread holiday joy to others
Britain's King Charles III poses for a photo, during the recording of his Christmas message at...
King Charles III’s Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet’s protection
General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles...
GM pauses sales of Chevy Blazer EV over software issues