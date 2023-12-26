2 arrested following report of vehicle burglaries in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested following a report of multiple vehicle burglaries in the Georgetown Drive and Coliseum Blvd. area.

The Alexandria Police Department arrested Martavious Marshall, 20, of Pineville, and Taylor Thomas, 18, of Alexandria. Both were charged with two counts of simple burglary.

APD is asking for the residents who live in the Georgetown Drive area to check their vehicles and review any home monitoring system for information to assist with this investigation.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

