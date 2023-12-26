2 arrested following report of vehicle burglaries in Alexandria

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested following a report of multiple vehicle burglaries in the Georgetown Drive and Coliseum Blvd. area.

The Alexandria Police Department arrested Martavious Marshall, 20, of Pineville, and Taylor Thomas, 18, of Alexandria. Both were charged with two counts of simple burglary.

APD is asking for the residents who live in the Georgetown Drive area to check their vehicles and review any home monitoring system for information to assist with this investigation.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph T. Ewing
APSO searching for escapee from DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville
Umbrellas were out in full force as people bought last minute gifts.
Cenla shoppers brave the rainy Christmas Eve weather
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Ozell Craft
Estranged husband arrested after Leesville woman found dead
Pineville Police investigating a shooting at the scene of the El Toro Apartments on Military...
2 arrested following shooting on Military Highway in Pineville

Latest News

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Texas Street
Joseph T. Ewing
APSO searching for escapee from DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville
Cenla shoppers brave the rainy Christmas Eve weather
Cenla shoppers brave the rainy Christmas Eve weather
Umbrellas were out in full force as people bought last minute gifts.
Cenla shoppers brave the rainy Christmas Eve weather