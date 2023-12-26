APSO searching for escapee from DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville

Joseph T. Ewing
Joseph T. Ewing(APSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville.

Joseph T. Ewing, 20, of Cottonport, escaped on December 25. APSO said that he battered and overpowered a Correctional Officer at the doorway where the officer was entering the jail.

APSO, Louisiana Department of Corrections / Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Chase Team and other local police agencies responded to assist in locating the escapee. Tracking K9s are also on the ground helping the search efforts.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat asks anyone with information or observing suspicious activity in the area to report it immediately to APSO at 318-253-4000 or 911 for an emergency. Residents in the area are advised to take the extra precautions of locking their vehicles and homes.

