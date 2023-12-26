LifeShare giving gift cards to all blood donors now through Jan. 3

All blood types are needed, but O negative and B negative are especially in demand.
All blood types are needed, but O negative and B negative are especially in demand.(Credit: KALB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging the gift of giving blood this holiday season by offering gift cards to anyone who makes a donation during a certain time frame.

Blood supply tends to drop significantly during the winter months, according to LifeShare. To encourage community members to make blood donations, LIFESHARE is giving out $10 Wal-Mart gift cards to anyone who donates from Dec. 26 through Jan. 3.

All blood types are needed, but O negative and B negative are especially in demand.

“Winter months are historically difficult for blood donations,” said Mandi Johnson, Director of Community Engagement for LifeShare. “A combination of busy schedules, school and business closures, and an uptick in colds and flu results in fewer opportunities to collect blood.”

All LifeShare donor centers and mobile drives are participating in the gift card giveaway to anyone who makes a donation now through Jan. 3. To find a donation location near you, visit www.lifeshare.org/give.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Umbrellas were out in full force as people bought last minute gifts.
Cenla shoppers brave the rainy Christmas Eve weather
Pineville Police investigating a shooting at the scene of the El Toro Apartments on Military...
2 arrested following shooting on Military Highway in Pineville
Ozell Craft
Estranged husband arrested after Leesville woman found dead
Body found in Vernon Parish; foul play suspected
Each kid received toys, a winter coat and a pair of shoes.
RLCC Toys for Joy helps inmates give back

Latest News

Christmas Cheer Food Drive wraps up in Cenla
State, local officials advise holiday fire safety
IRC’s open house allows first-time home buyers to look at the houses they provide as well as...
Inner City Revitalization Corp. helps low-income Cenla families
Cenla Port to receive $1.2 million for infrastructure expansion
2023 Holiday Light Safari begins at Alexandria Zoo