Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Texas Street

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday morning off of Texas Street.

NPD officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Texas Street on December 26 around 1:33 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim in the parking lot. The victim, Marcus Sowell, 23, of Natchitoches, was taken to a local medical center, but he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have additional information about this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers: You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $3,000 for the arrest of an offender.

