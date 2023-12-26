Numbers drawn for $638 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - On Christmas, the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball jackpot were drawn. It is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to a news release.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and 4.

The jackpot’s cash value is $321.1 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

Only three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas, according to the news release. This last happened 10 years ago when a player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 when a player in California took home $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozell Craft
Estranged husband arrested after Leesville woman found dead
Body found in Vernon Parish; foul play suspected
The Monkhouse Magic Christmas Light Show as seen on Argonne Boulevard in Alexandria, La. on...
Don’t miss the Monkhouse Magic Christmas Lightshow!
Pineville Police investigating a shooting at the scene of the El Toro Apartments on Military...
2 arrested following shooting on Military Highway in Pineville
Each kid received toys, a winter coat and a pair of shoes.
RLCC Toys for Joy helps inmates give back

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
Julia McClellan is using Christmas cards to find dates.
‘Try something new’: Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love
A Minneapolis woman is taking a novel approach to dating by using Christmas cards to meet men....
'Try something new': Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love
Tips to create a budget plan for the new year
Tips to create a budget plan for the new year