Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - People in Thibodaux have questions Monday (Dec. 25) night after a dog was shot and killed on North Canal Boulevard.

The family that owned the dog tells Fox 8 that they do not blame the officer for shooting the dog saying the dog did growl at the officer and bit him twice.

The family is upset about people’s reaction to the shooting and wants the situation to go away.

Thibodaux police say the incident is under investigation.

Fox 8 obtained video of part of the incident, but we will only show the moments before the dog was shot.

Police and witnesses say this was around 10:30 Christmas morning.

Police say a loose dog was running in and out of traffic, bit an officer on the backside, and was shot when the dog charged at someone.

Thibodaux police say the incident is under investigation and we are waiting to learn more about what happened before the video was taken.

