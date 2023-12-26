Shots fired in the 5900 block of Noel and 2700 block of Loblolly

Alexandria Police Department(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating two separate incidents involving reports of gunshots being fired on December 22.

The first incident was around 8:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Noel Street where a vehicle was struck. The second incident was around 10:24 p.m. in the 2700 block of Loblolly Lane. A vehicle was struck in this incident too.

There were no injuries reported in either incident. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

