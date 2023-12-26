Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday. (Source: San Antonio Zoo/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Before he delivered presents to children all over the world, Santa scheduled some time with a young resident at the San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo shared a video on social media Saturday that shows Santa meeting the baby sloth Aluna.

He tells Aluna, to end up on his nice list, she will need to keep her tree and nest clean and go to bed early.

Zoo staff have also created an Amazon wish list for Aluna and her fellow animals -- just in case Santa didn’t bring them everything they wanted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Umbrellas were out in full force as people bought last minute gifts.
Cenla shoppers brave the rainy Christmas Eve weather
Pineville Police investigating a shooting at the scene of the El Toro Apartments on Military...
2 arrested following shooting on Military Highway in Pineville
Ozell Craft
Estranged husband arrested after Leesville woman found dead
Body found in Vernon Parish; foul play suspected
Each kid received toys, a winter coat and a pair of shoes.
RLCC Toys for Joy helps inmates give back

Latest News

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa
Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.
Kwanzaa holiday observance begins
Israeli forces bombarded central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding its ground offensive....
LNL: Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive
Joseph T. Ewing
APSO searching for escapee from DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville