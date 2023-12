COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Authorities are active at the corner of St. John and Camille in Cottonport.

(KALB)

Multiple departments have responded, including SWAT and Louisiana State Police.

(KALB)

Information is limited at this time. Stay with us as we learn more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.