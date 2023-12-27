Cenla shoppers search for sales after Christmas

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Christmas has come and gone, but you still have time to get those after-Christmas deals in Central Louisiana.

“They’re a lot cheaper,” said Payton Shelton, an Alexandria Mall shopper. “There’s a lot of sales going on.”

According to CNN, some major retail stores like Wayfair, Walmart, Target and Macy’s are one-stop shops when it comes to finding deals after Christmas. Those deals include 60 percent off fashion items, clearance sales on electronics and end-of-the-year sales on furniture and holiday decor.

At the Alexandria Mall, some stores have sales that include items that are 50 percent off to as high as 80 percent off. Most of the shoppers KALB spoke to know what stores to look for when searching for those deals.

“Footlocker, Shoe Department, Hibbetts,” said Jaquarius Flowers, another mall shopper.

“Probably Hashtags, Footlocker, JD’s,” said Carmaiae Smith, a Footlocker associate.

“Definitely Footlocker for one, maybe like Walmart,” said Hunter Myatt, another Footlocker associate. “I don’t really do too much shopping, to be honest with you, but those would probably be two good places.”

According to RetailMeNot, 59 percent of shoppers nationwide plan to shop for upcoming New Year sales. Shoppers can expect those deals and more before the new year begins.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.