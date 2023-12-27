Fire marshal’s office encouraging safe New Year’s Eve

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Planning to celebrate the New Year at home with fireworks or sparklers? The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning folks to be careful, so they light up the sky and not their homes.

According to the fire marshal’s office, the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District had two fireworks-related instances in the same neighborhood from one action last year on New Year’s Eve. Officials explained that one case involved fireworks that were still hot when thrown away in a trash can set on a curb while the other involved the same scenario but the trash can was set up against the side of the house.

According to the fire marshal’s office, the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District had two...
According to the fire marshal’s office, the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District had two fireworks-related instances in the same neighborhood from one action last year on New Year’s Eve.(Source: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

Officials encourage people to take the following fireworks safety tips seriously this New Year’s fireworks season.

Fireworks safety tips:

  • Set up devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish
  • Never allow children to light fireworks; instead, provide glow sticks and trinkets as alternatives
  • Never handle fireworks while impaired
  • Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby
  • Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and do not throw them in a trash container immediately.
  • Place trash cans with discarded fireworks away from the home as a precaution.

Before setting off fireworks, make sure your area allows them. Certain parishes and cities, including Baton Rouge, do not allow them at all.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Texas Street
2 arrested following report of vehicle burglaries in Alexandria
Joseph T. Ewing
APSO searching for escapee from DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville
Alexandria Police Department
Shots fired in the 5900 block of Noel and 2700 block of Loblolly
VPSO seeking info concerning stolen skidsteer

Latest News

VPSO seeking info concerning stolen skidsteer
Four of several cheerleaders from central Louisiana were selected to be a part of the Varsity...
High school cheerleaders represent Cenla in Pearl Harbor Parade
High school cheerleaders had the chance to represent Central Louisiana as a part of the Pearl...
High school cheerleaders represent Cenla in Pearl Harbor Parade
2 arrested following report of vehicle burglaries in Alexandria
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Texas Street