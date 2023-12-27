High school cheerleaders represent Cenla in Pearl Harbor Parade

HONOLULU, Hi. (KALB) - High school cheerleaders had the chance to represent Central Louisiana as a part of the Pearl Harbor Parade held on Dec. 7.

Mallory Brunet and Camryn Harrison from Holy Savior Menard, Brooke Hollingsworth, a Bunkie Magnet High senior and Madison Book, a Pineville High senior, were four of several cheerleaders selected to be a part of the Varsity Cheer Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.

Mallory Brunet (left) and Camryn Harrison (right) from Holy Savior Menard were two of several cheerleaders selected to be a part of the Varsity Cheer Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii. (Scotty Harrison)

“It was so amazing,” Book said. “Like, honestly, I would do it again tomorrow. I loved it so much.”

This year marked the fourth time Book was named an all-American cheerleader. All Americans are chosen for their superior cheerleading and leadership skills. Coming from a military family, getting the opportunity to be in Honolulu, Book said is an honor.

(Alicia Book)

“It really means a lot to me to be able to give back to the veterans because they do give so much to us,” said Book.

It is a special connection for Hollingsworth, as both of her great-grandparents, Bill Shirley and JD Simpson, served in the Navy and Merchant Marines during World War II. Shirley was a bomb-aider and Simpson built liberty ships, which symbolized the U.S.’s determination and fight during the war.

“One of my favorite movies is Pearl Harbor, and in the movie, you don’t always gather as much as you do when you’re there,” Hollingsworth said. “So the attack was like over an hour long, and you didn’t get that from the movie. And I didn’t realize how many ships had actually sunk on Pearl Harbor and how many were still underwater. Seeing how many were still underwater and how much life was lost and how detrimental it was, was very moving.”

(Julia Hollingsworth)

Brunet, Harrison, Book and Hollingsworth were part of the top 12 percent of cheerleaders nationwide that participated in the parade. Their message to the next generation of cheerleaders: always try.

“You have nothing to lose if you try,” said Hollingsworth. “The worst thing that can happen is you’re not going to get it and no harm, no foul. I mean, you can’t walk out of the tryout with anything less than you had when you walked in. You can only walk out with more.”

“If you’re thinking about trying out for All-American or going to Hawaii, do it because I had such a blast there. I would love to go back,” Book said.

