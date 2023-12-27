NCAA approves waives for NSU football

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - The NCAA has approved a pair of waivers covering Northwestern State student-athletes who competed during the 2023 season.

The national governing body approved nine “extension of eligibility waivers” and 38 “season of competition waivers” for players who competed in more than four games in the shortened season.

“We appreciate the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement staff members working with us through the arduous process,” Associate Athletic Director for Internal Affairs/Director of NCAA Compliance Dustin Eubanks said. “They were with us every step of the way. With the circumstances surrounding this past season, we wanted to help our student-athletes as much as we could. We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome and hope these student-athletes can move forward in a positive manner whether at Northwestern State or at another institution.”

Northwestern State competed in six games during the 2023 season – five before the Oct. 12 death of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell at an off-campus apartment complex.

The Demons canceled their Oct. 14 road game at Nicholls before returning to play Oct. 19 against Southeastern at Turpin Stadium. Following that game, the decision was made to cancel the remainder of the season based on respect for the mental health and well-being of the student-athletes.

“With a focus on our student-athletes’ well-being, this decision allows those affected by the challenging circumstances of the 2023 season to continue their athletic pursuits,” said NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones, who echoed Eubanks’ appreciation for the NCAA’s decision. “Special thanks to Dustin Eubanks for his tireless advocacy, exemplifying our commitment to prioritizing our athletes and their futures.”

For players who appeared in four or fewer games and still have a redshirt season remaining on their eligibility clock, the current NCAA guidelines will be used with regards to eligibility.

“This is the outcome we were hoping to see,” Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian said. “We are grateful for the NCAA doing the same and allowing our student-athletes the option to continue their careers and to regain their year of eligibility following a 2023 season that was trying on numerous levels.”

Northwestern State’s seven-game Southland Conference schedule is set for 2024, and the full schedule will be released at a later date.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 NSU. All rights reserved.