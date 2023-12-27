Plane traveling from Alexandria to Guatemala makes emergency landing in Lake Charles

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A plane traveling from Alexandria to Guatemala made an emergency landing at Chennault International Airport Wednesday morning. The plane is from a flight that supports the ICE facility located at England Airpark.

All 157 passengers aboard the plane are safe, according to a statement from Chennault.

After the pilot declared an emergency, the plane made a safe landing on the tarmac around 9:50 a.m. with no injuries or incidents.

The reason the pilot declared an emergency was not released.

