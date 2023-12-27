Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous

FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Jamiya Coleman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Saltines Holdings, LLC. claimed the monumental jackpot from a drawing held on Aug. 8.

The winner did not release any further information about themselves, but they did choose to take the winnings in a lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was claimed at Lottery headquarters, matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball number.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was a Mega Millions Quick Pick that was purchased at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

The store will also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Texas Street
2 arrested following report of vehicle burglaries in Alexandria
Joseph T. Ewing
APSO searching for escapee from DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville
Alexandria Police Department
Shots fired in the 5900 block of Noel and 2700 block of Loblolly
VPSO seeking info concerning stolen skidsteer

Latest News

Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza as military launches new strikes
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border
Senior US officials head to Mexico to seek more help from their counterparts to drive down...
Talks begin in Mexico over U.S. border crisis