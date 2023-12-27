VPSO seeking info concerning stolen skidsteer

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning the theft of a skidsteer from E&N Quick Stop in Hornbeck.

Two vehicles arrived at approximately 11:50 pm on Dec. 23 and left the scene at approximately 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Anyone with any information should contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

