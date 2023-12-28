Avoyelles Jail escapee arrested in Cottonport following hours-long standoff

(KALB / Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Escaped Avoyelles Parish inmate Joseph Ewing, 20, has been captured and is headed back to the DC-1 Jail in Marksville. His arrest follows an hours-long standoff in Cottonport on Dec. 27.

(KALB)

Ewing had barricaded himself inside a home on the corner of St. John and Camille streets. Multiple departments, including SWAT and Louisiana State Police, responded.

KALB began getting tips about the active situation before 2 p.m., but we do not know yet when police determined Ewing to be inside the home. SWAT busted out a window at the side of the home and sent a drone inside. He was finally apprehended by police just before 8:45 p.m. He was inside the home by himself. However, future arrests could be possible for aiding and abetting.

Ewing escaped APSO custody at DC-1 in Marksville on December 25. The sheriff’s office said he battered and overpowered a correctional officer at the doorway where the officer was entering the jail. Ewing was initially in custody on several charges, including both simple and aggravated burglary, as well as theft. Additional charges are expected.

