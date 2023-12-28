Emergency water leak on HWY 28 East in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - There is an emergency water leak located by Burger King at 2951 Hwy 28E.

Water services have been turned off to the following streets and businesses. If you have any questions please call 318-449-5688.

Hwy 28 E both sides of the road from Greer to Edgewood.

Greer Rd

Pamela Dr

Medical Blvd

Rainbow Dr.

Martin Ln.

Burger King

Genghis Mongolian Grill

Subway

Circle K

Pizza Hut

Tequila Mexican

Christus Trinity Clinic

Louisiana Eye & Laser

No estimate on when the water line will be back in service.

