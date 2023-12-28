Emergency water leak on HWY 28 East in Pineville

(City of Pineville)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - There is an emergency water leak located by Burger King at 2951 Hwy 28E.

Water services have been turned off to the following streets and businesses. If you have any questions please call 318-449-5688.

  • Hwy 28 E both sides of the road from Greer to Edgewood.
  • Greer Rd
  • Pamela Dr
  • Medical Blvd
  • Rainbow Dr.
  • Martin Ln.
  • Burger King
  • Genghis Mongolian Grill
  • Subway
  • Circle K
  • Pizza Hut
  • Tequila Mexican
  • Christus Trinity Clinic
  • Louisiana Eye & Laser

No estimate on when the water line will be back in service.

