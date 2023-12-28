Officials advise firework safety for New Year’s

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - 2024 is only a few days away, and that means out with the old and celebrating the new. With celebrating the new year comes popping fireworks, and officials are asking the public to be mindful.

“Keep a bucket of sand or water that you can put sparklers and things like that in,” said Tom Force, Chief of Fire Prevention at the Alexandria Fire Department. “Make sure they’re cool before you throw them away. Don’t just pick them up and throw them in the trash because that could still be warm and warm enough to actually start a fire.”

Force said people tend to shoot fireworks at people, and that is something you should not do.

“Shoot them away from your face, away from other people, away from buildings and structures,” Force said.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, it is illegal for anyone to pop fireworks within Alexandria city limits. Those same rules apply in the City of Pineville.

For areas that do allow fireworks, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends detonating devices at least 200 feet away and limiting children’s fireworks use to glow sticks and trinkets. Do not operate fireworks while impaired, light devices one at a time and discard detonated items promptly. While popping fireworks is illegal in Alexandria and Pineville city limits, Rachel Benoit, owner of Big Jim’s Fireworks in Pineville, said it is important to obey those local laws on fireworks.

“Our poor officers work hard this time of year,” said Benoit. “We really encourage people not to make it harder on them.”

Benoit said to follow your basic instructions when opening firework boxes and that Big Jim’s always encourages firework safety.

“People for decades have gotten together, you know, Christmas and New Year’s and do their fireworks. And we hate hearing of accidents,” Benoit said.

In 2022 alone, those accidents were by the thousand. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports at least 11 people were killed in fireworks-related deaths last year, with five of those as a result of fireworks misuse. Plus, U.S. hospitals saw more than 10,000 fireworks-related injuries.

“We’re not saying don’t have a good time, don’t celebrate,” said Force. “We want you to do that. Just do it in the right place in the right way.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.