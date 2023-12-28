RPSO searching for runaway teen

Remington Blanchard
Remington Blanchard(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Remington Blanchard, 17.

According to RPSO, Remington had left a residence on Ates Road on December 16 to spend the night with some friends. After several days, he refused to come home.

Remington is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, 145 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Remington’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Tioga Sub-station, Juvenile Detectives at 318-641-6000 or Main Office at 318-473-6700,  attention  Detective Bolton Stanley or Sgt. Jeremy Sharp.

